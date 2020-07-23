BLACK ADAM: The Movie Now Won't Start Shooting Until 2021 According To New Report

There have been rumblings that this could be the case for a while, and a new report seemingly confirms that Black Adam 's production start date will be delayed due to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's schedule.

As of right now, Black Adam is set to be released next December, but that's looking increasing unlikely given what's happening in the world right now. Production on the DC Comics adaptation was supposed to kick off this summer, and while Warner Bros. continues putting the cast together, a new report indicates that shooting won't actually begin until next year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Black Adam's start date has been changed due to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's commitment to Netflix movie Red Notice. Work on that was halted in response to COVID-19, and production is expected to resume on that in the coming weeks.

The Shazam! sequel has already been postponed, and it now seems like a matter of time before we get a new release date for Black Adam at some point in 2022 rather than next year.

It's possible an official announcement will be made at the upcoming DC FanDome event as it's been confirmed Black Adam will have a presence there. Beyond that, it's unlikely we'll get a first look at Johnson suited up unless he's already done a costume test or Warner Bros. release more concept art.

Are you disappointed about the prospect of Black Adam potentially slipping into 2022?