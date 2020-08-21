BLACK ADAM: The Rock Shares A First Look At His Costume In Electrifying New Concept Art

Ahead of tomorrow's eagerly awaited DC FanDome panel, Dwayne Johnson has shared a first look at Black Adam , offering a quick peek at the official logo and an absolutely electrifying shot of his costume.

As fans gear up for an extremely eventful Saturday at DC FanDome, Dwayne Johnson (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Jumanji: The Next Level) has shared a first look at his upcoming DC superhero movie Black Adam, offering a thunderous new look at him in costume.

The Black Adam panel is set to begin at 6:10 PM EST and will run approximately 15 minutes. Johnson will be leading the panel and is expected to unveil a ton of surprises about the film, including the official logo and possibly an actual (non-conceptual) first look at him in costume. It's also highly probable that some other cast members may be revealed.

Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise; The Commuter) is directing with a screenplay from Adam Sztykiel (Rampage; Scoob!). Johnson is the headliner with Noah Centineo (Charlie's Angels; Masters of the Universe) in a supporting role as Atom Smasher.

Black Adam is currently slated to hit theaters December 22, 2021, but with production unlikely to begin until early next year, that date is likely subject to change.