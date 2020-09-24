BLACK PANTHER: A Beautiful Chadwick Boseman Mural Has Been Revealed At Downtown Disney In California

Disneyland remains closed in California, but in the Downtown Disney district, a beautiful new mural has been unveiled paying tribute to late Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman. Check it out here...

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's death shocked the world, and the tributes to the actor continue pouring in. The latest has been unveiled at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California, with artist Nikkolas Smith responsible for creating a beautiful piece of imagery with Boseman shown exchanging the Wakanda salute with a child wearing a Black Panther mask.

"This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney," Smith wrote on Instagram earlier today. "It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman."

"I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist," he concluded.

Disneyland remains closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district remains open, and that's where this mural can be found.

Check out the photos below:

