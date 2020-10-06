BLACK PANTHER Concept Art Reveals A Number Of Alternate Takes On The Hero's Iconic Mask

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has shared some alternate early designs for T'Challa and T'Chaka's masks from both Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther . Check them out after the jump...

Black Panther hasn't been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for very long, but it's already hard to imagine what it would be like without him. After making an impact in Captain America: Civil War, the hero made an unbelievable cultural impact with the Oscar-nominated Black Panther.

To celebrate the critically acclaimed movie, Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has shared some early mask designs from both those releases (and for not only T'Challa, but T'Chaka as well).

A closer look at each of these can be seen by scrolling through the Instagram post below, and it's certainly interesting to discover what might have been. Some are vastly different to what ended up on screen, while others quite obviously pay homage to the source material in exciting ways.

The next Black Panther movie is scheduled for 2022, and Ryan Coogler will be back at the helm.

Which of them is your favourite?

