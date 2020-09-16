BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman To Be Honored On The Covers Of Upcoming Marvel Comic Books

Marvel Comics has confirmed that the late, great Chadwick Boseman will be honoured on the covers of their upcoming monthly titles, with the powerful message, "Rest in Power." Check them out after the jump!

It's been less than a month since Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away after a four-year battle with cancer, and there's since been an outpouring of support and love for the late actor. Starting next week, Marvel Comics will be paying tribute to Boseman with a banner adorning the top of their covers.

As you can see in the image below shared by AIPT, it was be emblazoned with Black Panther icons and reads, "Rest In Power - Chadwick Boseman - 1976 - 2020."

It's unclear whether there will be a written tribute inside the issues themselves, but that seems likely. Boseman playing Black Panther helped reinvigorate the comic book version of the character, and generated a lot more interest in his adventures, so this is definitely a fitting tribute.

Recently, it was reported by Variety that Boseman was laid to rest on September 3rd at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, S.C., just 11 miles away from his hometown of Anderson. The trade notes that the actor died in his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles due to multiple organ failure; Boseman actually underwent surgery back in March.

What happened to Boseman is unbelievably tragic, but the impact he had on the world will not be forgotten, and is bound to continue being felt for many, many more years to come.

