BLACK PANTHER Star Lupita Nyong'o Pens An Emotional Tribute To The Late Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman's tragic and sudden death after a four-year battle with cancer shocked the world, and we've watched tribute after tribute pour in over the past couple of weeks. Some of his friends and co-stars understandably need more time with others and deal with grief in their own way, but Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o has now shared some touching words.

Taking to Twitter to share a lengthy message, she recalls working with Boseman on the Marvel Studios movie, saying: "When we came together to make Black Panther, I remember being struck by his quiet, powerful presence. He had no airs about him, but there was a higher frequency that he seemed to operate from."

"I think he understood the power of words and chose to manifest power through his word," Nyong'o reflected, explaining that Boseman was well-aware of the responsibility that came with playing the MCU's Black Panther. "He used his mouth to build, to edify, never to break. And he used it to tell some regrettably lame dad jokes."

The entire thing is a must-read, and a fitting tribute for the late, great actor.

In Black Panther, Nyong'o played Nakia, a fierce warrior who was part of the War Dogs (tasked with taking on threats to Wakanda from afar). A love interest to T'Challa, their budding romance was only really touched on as it was clear Nakia wasn't necessarily ready to become a Queen just yet.

