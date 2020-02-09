BLACK PANTHER Stars Letitia Wright And John Kani Share Emotional Tributes For Chadwick Boseman

The sudden and tragic death of Chadwick Boseman after a four-year battle with cancer has sent shock waves across the globe, and it's going to take a long time to come to terms with what happened. Those who knew the actor have understandably been hit hardest, and Boseman's on screen father and sister in Black Panther, Letitia Wright And John Kani, are the latest to weigh in.

In an interview with South African Morning, Kani - who played T'Chaka - talked about working with Boseman in Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War, revealing that his co-star was particularly motivated when it came to making sure his 2018 solo outing was the best it possibly could be.

"It was an incredible presence of a young man who is incredibly tense, urgent, and absolutely focused," Kani started. "He knew most, more than us, that this was a moment of time, and it was Africa's time. He felt quite seriously with Ryan Coogler, 'Guys, we've got one chance to do an all-Black movie, in Hollywood, funded by Marvel, and to make it the biggest success we can. Because this opportunity might not come again.' He was that kind of actor."

Wright, meanwhile, made her mark as Shuri in Black Panther and had a great deal of on-screen chemistry with Boseman. In the video below, the actress pays her respects to, "My brother, an angel on earth, departed. A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you the world would be a better place."

It's well worth watching the full video, but it really drives home just how tragic what happened is, with Wright later noting, "I thought we had more time and many more years to come for more laughter and more moments of me picking on you on set, leaning my head on your shoulders in the throne room as Ryan gave us notes and thought this would be forever."

Check out Wright's tribute below:

