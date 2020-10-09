BLACK PANTHER Was The Most Streamed Comic Book Movie In The U.S. Last Week

Following the sudden and tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, it's being reported that his crowning film achievement, Black Panther , was the most streamed film in the entire United States last week!

The tragic death of Chadwick Boseman sent shock waves across the globe, but it also appears to have increased interest in 2018's Black Panther. That's hardly a surprise as the cultural impact that film had is massive, and watching it is arguably a perfect way to pay homage to the actor.

According to data shared by Reelgood.com, the Marvel Studios film was reportedly the most-watched comic book movie in the United States during the first week of September.

That streaming service search engine tracks film and television viewers, with Black Panther dominating the Top 10 charts as almost 17% of its users chose to stream the Marvel Cinematic Universe release. The Old Guard and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) followed in second and third place.

Reelgood use streaming data from over 2 million users in the U.S., so this serves as a good representation of how much interest there is in Black Panther again. If it brings more eyes to a film with an undeniably important message, then this is without a doubt cause for celebration.

Digital sales of Black Panther and 42 have both spiked on iTunes and Amazon, as has 2017's Marshall, starring Boseman as Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

R.I.P., King.

