Big Production Updates For BLACK PANTHER II, HAWKEYE, And SHE-HULK Revealed

Black Panther II

Filming is reportedly going to take place in the United States as well, and Australia might make a much better double for Wakanda than Atlanta ever would. Black Panther II filming near the coast could also lend some weight to reports that Namor is set to appear in Ryan Coogler's follow-up.



There are a lot of huge movies and TV shows on the way from Marvel Studios over the next few years, and Disney+ is helping to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe bigger than ever before.With countless projects in the early stages of development, we now have significant production updates on Black Panther II , and She-Hulk . As well as intel on where they'll be shooting, we've got updates on when, and that gives us a much better idea of when we'll get a first look at these highly anticipated projects (particularly when it comes to set photos).To take a look through these updates on the MCU, just click on the "Next" button below!While Atlanta has become Marvel Studios' stomping grounds in recent years, quite a few of their productions have recently been filmed in the UK and Australia. Now, it sounds like Black Panther II could end up following Shang-Chi's example by shooting down under next year.According to MCU Cosmic , the sequel is set to use the same studio space as the Master of the Martial Arts' movie between March and June in 2021.