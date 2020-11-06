BLACK PANTHER 2 Beyonce Rumor Debunked, But She Will Likely Work With Disney Again "At Some Point"

Beyonce fans were very excited when a rumor that the pop megastar had signed a massive deal with Disney dropped earlier today, but it doesn't look like there's any truth to the story. Find out more here...

A rumor that Beyonce had signed a massive $100 million deal with Disney and was set to be involved in Marvel's Black Panther 2 in some capacity did the rounds earlier today, but this has now been debunked.

Variety's Matt Donnelly shared an update via Twitter, shooting down The Sun's report that The Queen had entered into any kind of deal with the House of Mouse, and refuting the claim that she'd been asked to contribute to the Black Panther sequel's soundtrack.

However, the trade's Senior Film Writer does mention that Beyonce will likely work with Disney again at some point after providing the voice of Nala and composing the song "Spirit" for Jon Favreau's recent Lion King remake.

Despite overwhelming excitement at the prospect, sources tell me there is no big Disney film deal for Beyonce, and she will not contrib to the soundtrack for #BlackPanther2. As a self-professed proud member of the Disney family, it's likely she'll work w them again at some point. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) June 10, 2020

This was always a bit of an iffy rumor, but it's worth noting that The Sun - while an absolute rag in most respects - has been known to get the scoop on some pretty major stories from time to time, so it's not too surprising that this gained a lot of traction.

Black Panther 2 will once again be helmed by Ryan Coogler, and will see Chadwick Boseman reprise the role of King T'Challa. The Marvel sequel is currently scheduled for release in 2022.