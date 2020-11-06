BLACK PANTHER 2 Will Reportedly Feature Singer And Actress Beyonce In Some Capacity

A new rumor doing the rounds online today indicates that singer and actress Beyonce has signed a big money deal with Disney which could lead to her playing a role of some sort in 2022's Black Panther 2 !

Beyonce is no stranger to the acting world, and often lends her incredible singing talents to many soundtracks. Just last year, she voiced Nala in the live-action remake of The Lion King, but a new report from Elle now claims that Beyonce has signed a $100 million deal with Disney which will keep her with the House of Mouse family for the foreseeable future.

This deal will reportedly lead to Beyonce being involved with Black Panther 2 in some capacity, likely providing a song for the film as opposed to an on-screen role of any sort.

The singer is said to be "a major player" for Disney, and the hope is she will lend her voice to some documentaries coming to Disney+ as well. "The negotiations are still ongoing but it’s the final details that are being thrashed out now," the site's sources claim.

Given what a hit the soundtrack for 2018's Black Panther was, it makes sense Disney would enlist an A-List talent like Beyonce to lend her musical skills to Ryan Coogler's hotly anticipated sequel. We doubt too many fans would complain about her receiving an on-screen role, too.

If that happens, X-Men character Storm is likely to be somewhere at the top of people's wish lists!

