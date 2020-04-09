CHADWICK BOSEMAN: A TRIBUTE FOR A KING Has Now Been Added To Disney+ Across The Globe

Disney has announced that ABC's recent 20/20 special Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute For A King is now available to stream for free on Disney+, and you can find more details on that after the jump...

Disney has announced today that the ABC News special Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King – A Special Edition of 20/20 has now been made available on Disney+. It aired on Sunday, and celebrated the storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint the actor made on and off screen.

Hosted by Robin Roberts, the programme features tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures, and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled. The special can be found on Disney+ under the "Extras" section for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

An argument could be made that it deserves to be included on the front page of the streaming service along with other new content, but the fact it's been added to Disney+ is definitely appreciated.

Marvel Cinematic Universe actors like Chris Evans, Winston Duke, and Benedict Cumberbatch are all included in the special paying their respects to Boseman, and it serves as a pretty wonderful way of paying tribute to an actor this programme quite rightly describes as being irreplaceable.

