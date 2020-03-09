Chadwick Boseman's Hometown Planning To Honor The Late BLACK PANTHER Star With A Permanent Monument

In touching news, it's been revealed today that Chadwick Boseman's hometown of Anderson, South Carolina plans to memorialise the late actor with a permanent public tribute of some sort in the city...

Earlier this week, we told you about a petition which was gaining steam online requesting that a Confederate memorial in Chadwick Boseman's hometown of Anderson, South Carolina be replaced with a statue of the late actor. Now, TMZ has received word from a spokesperson in Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts' office that a permanent public tribute is indeed in the works.

While the Mayor doesn't have the power to remove that Confederate monument (it requires a two-thirds vote from the state legislature), the site reports that "the city is enthusiastically working on a permanent public tribute to honor the late actor."

They note that the city has "already contacted an artist and they're brainstorming ideas on how best to honor the hometown hero who played legendary roles. We're told the statue will include a mix of sculpture with mural and/or art elements." They go on to explain that the public will get some input, while the spokesperson later added that the monument will be "suitable for a king."

It was also confirmed this week that the Black Panther star will have a scholarship named after him at his old school, T. L. Hanna High School in South Carolina. With any luck, this monument become a reality, because the actor - who privately battled cancer for four years - deserves to be memorialised.

We can only hope Disney and Marvel Studios find a similar way to permanently honour Boseman.