Empire Magazine Reveals Covers Of Tribute Issues For BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman

The tragic death of Chadwick Boseman was devastating, and Empire Magazine will pay tribute to the late Black Panther star with an upcoming issue paying homage to the actor's short, yet incredible, career.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away last month after a lengthy battle with cancer. The actor never went public with his diagnosis, and continued playing T'Challa while secretly fighting the disease. To call him a hero is an understatement, and the impact he had on the world will continue to be felt for a very long time to come.

A lot of tributes have found their way online since Boseman's death, both from those who know him and those whose lives were made better by his time spent on screen.

Now, Empire Magazine has revealed the covers for its tribute issue for Boseman. The first will be available on newstands, while the second reflects on the actor's biggest roles courtesy of artist Kingsley Nebechi. It's unclear what will be inside the magazine itself, but it will likely be a rehash of content already published online.

Regardless, it's still good to see a publication like this highlight Boseman, as the impact he had on Hollywood was huge. With Black Widow delayed until 2021, it remains to be seen whether that movie will be used to pay tribute to the actor the same way Captain Marvel's opening did with Stan Lee.

Check out the covers below:

