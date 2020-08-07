Kanye West Details Plans For 2020 Presidential Run With Rambling Comparison To BLACK PANTHER

Rapper Kanye West recently announced his intentions to run for President, and during am new interview, he used Black Panther as a comparison for what he hopes to bring to the White House. Check it out...

Kanye West is a strange, divisive figure, and his recent announcement that he plans to run for President of the United States was met with the expected mixture of praise from his fans and ridicule from everyone else. The rapper has been widely criticised for his decision, though, especially as it's too late to register in key states and the fear is that he will take votes from where they should be going.

During a recent interview with Forbes, West laid out some of his plans for a possible four years as President, and explained that he's using Wakanda - the fictional home nation of T'Challa in Black Panther - as a basis for how he would run things in the good 'ol US of A.

"A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in...Wakanda. But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House," he explained.

"That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans - I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free. Let’s get back to Wakanda...like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine - like big pharma - we are going to work, innovate, together."

So, if by some miracle West does end up in the White House, we can expect...well, it's hard to say for sure, but he clearly enjoyed Black Panther and is hoping to have his own Shuri helping out.

It remains to be seen how serious the rapper is, but it does seem like he plans to start campaigning soon.

Will you be backing Kanye West for President?