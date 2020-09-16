Marvel Actors Chris Evans And Samuel L. Jackson Eulogize BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman

While they've both paid their respects on social media, Avengers stars Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson have now shared lengthy tributes for Chadwick Boseman during a couple of recent video interviews...

Since Chadwick Boseman's tragic death following a four-year battle with cancer, we've seen countless tributes pour in for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's King.

The Black Panther star has been the subject of many touching testimonials , and after previously sharing their condolences on Twitter, both Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson have opened up about what the actor meant to them.

"It's been tough," Evans responded when asked how he's been dealing with his friend's death over the past few weeks. "It's been tough for everybody...it highlights the power he had [on all of us]. His cultural impact was immeasurable, not just as an artist, as a man. He bred an allegiance. He galvanized. He inspired. His legacy is solidified forever."

Jackson, meanwhile, also shared his thoughts on Boseman's death, explaining what an impact the actor had on society and the way he inspired children by taking on the role of Black Panther.

"I was trying to remember the last time I actually saw Chadwick...It was after a Captain Marvel premiere," Jackson said. "We started talking about another project that I hoped we were gonna work on...and he said, I'm sorry I'm not gonna be there, but I wish I would be there."

"It was gut-wrenching to lose someone that's such an important part of the culture and in terms of what he became to the world, in terms of Black Panther. We all hope when we work that people remember things that we do. He imprinted society in such a way...especially the Black culture, gave Black kids a hero that they could aspire to...to lose him, I don't know if I could even tell my kids that. I'd probably wait until they were older so they can process that."

You can watch both videos below:







