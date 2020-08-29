Marvel Cinematic Universe Co-Stars & Hollywood Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman After His Tragic Passing

Following the shocking report of Chadwick Boseman's untimely passing last night, his Marvel Cinematic Universe family as well as Hollywood and the world in general have paid tribute to the incredible man.

Last night, the family of Chadwick Boseman tragically informed us that the beloved Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame actor had passed away at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

As the world continues to process the devastating loss, his Marvel Cinematic Universe family has been paying tribute to their fallen co-star all over their respective social media outlets, remembering his unmeasurable contributions to cinema and the immense love he brought to their lives through his friendship.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend.," said Marvel Studios President and Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige in an official statement. "Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

Denzel Washington, who shared a deep connection with the actor and once secretly paid for him to study acting at Oxford, shared the following statement, "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman."

Read the touching tributes below...

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed🙏🏿 RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

This man was diagnosed in 2016 and yet all of this powerful work!! I'm vibrating between immense joy for him and such sadness. But the sadness takes over. Condolences to his loved ones. He lives in the mythic. Incredible. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 29, 2020

This brother right here. Wow. No words. This life. https://t.co/tjHTMzLi9o — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 29, 2020

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

I’m gonna have to tell Cy, Bowie and Zen that T’Challa has passed. What other king can I tell them about now? pic.twitter.com/AFEFxJOFd5 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) August 29, 2020

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 29, 2020

I have absolutely no words.

Rest in power my brother. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 29, 2020

I want to be crystal clear: without Chadwick, and what he gave to his character, there is no Shang Chi. Period. My career rides on the coattails of a great man.



I wish I would have had the opportunity to tell him in person - but I'll fight for him always, my Eternal King. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 29, 2020

Your light brightened our days. It will continue to brighten our hearts and minds. Let the heavens be blessed as you illuminate the sky. Sending my love and prayers to the family. May god continue to hold you in his everlasting embrace. RIP Chadwick pic.twitter.com/wIUaooHLqq — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

You were a king, a role model, and so much more. I can’t believe you’re gone. You will be missed. #ripchadwickboseman — Tony Revolori (@TonyRevolori) August 29, 2020

I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power. https://t.co/PkRjw4HKSF — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) August 29, 2020

When Ryan Coogler first introduced the cast of Black Panther at ComicCon in 2016, I was on the floor in the dark watching, crying, knowing that I was witnessing cinema history. I felt such hope. To lose Chadwick Boseman now, in these times, is just unspeakablly sad. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 29, 2020

We are crushed. Marvel has lost a true superhero and friend, but our hearts are heaviest for Chadwick’s family. Chadwick was a singular force whose King T’Challa showed the world the power of good and the meaning of loyalty and friendship. Wakanda forever, my friend. — Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, gentle and princely, and the world is a poorer place without him. My love, thoughts and condolences to his family. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) August 29, 2020

Wakanda pour toujours ♾ — Pom Klementieff (@PomKlementieff) August 29, 2020

My heart is so heavy at this news. To have given so much when he was privately suffering. He understood the power of his work & because of him many more young black girls & boys will be able to see heroes in themselves. Deepest condolences to your family. Rest in Power, King. https://t.co/W6YAtoCEsw — Gemma Chan (@gemma_chan) August 29, 2020

the world lost a special soul today 💔 rest in peace king 👑 https://t.co/tv3bRuNKxk — Emma Fuhrmann (@EmmaFuhrmann) August 29, 2020

Forever in awe of you. Wrapping prayers and love around your family and loved ones. So much to grieve. — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) August 29, 2020

A round of Applause for Mr. Chadwick Boseman. Well done, King. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/xPP4FwNK8i — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) August 29, 2020

Unreal, tragic news about Chadwick. He brought iconic characters to life and in the process became an icon himself. He lives on through his enormous impact, and timeless work. A hero for our generation. Rest In Power. — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) August 29, 2020

Rest In Love Chadwick ✨💛✨ pic.twitter.com/02dFtLUkrk — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) August 29, 2020

I am beyond shocked to hear of the passing of Chadwick Boseman. He had an amazing energy that you could feel when you were with him. Much love and prayers to his family. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/UHxOQojcOP — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) August 29, 2020

Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/NaNC5GKuut — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2020

1 of my all time favorite people on the planet Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a 4 years of fighting cancer. An wonderful actor & a truly nice man. R.IP. condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 29, 2020

An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time. pic.twitter.com/vRXxYU8Tbr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2020

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020

I’m floored by this news, Chadwick was one of the best and I really enjoyed watching him work. RIP https://t.co/N9HtKuuMIg — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 29, 2020

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

We love you, Chadwick. Your legacy will never die. #ripchadwickboseman — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 29, 2020

I woke up to this tragic news. I knew ⁦the wildly impressive @chadwickboseman⁩ through ⁦@RealImagine⁩ #GetOnUp where he was brilliant. His recent work despite being ill is stunning. Condolences to loved ones. I’m so sorry for your & our loss. https://t.co/C3u3d6PLIV — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 29, 2020

Absolutely shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of the great Chadwick Boseman. What a huge, huge blow to our world. A great actor and our world's beloved Black Panther. I send my love to his family and friends, and all of those who lost their hero last night. pic.twitter.com/aJ76Y5Atc1 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) August 29, 2020

A hero in every sense. Rest in power to Chadwick Boseman whose gifts will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/fBsGeiHR7y — Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2020

The NBA mourns the loss of Chadwick Boseman, a great friend of the NBA family. pic.twitter.com/DUbat6plz0 — NBA (@NBA) August 29, 2020

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman -- an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) August 29, 2020

becoming a long-awaited hero to millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo. We mourn all that he was, as well as everything he was destined to become. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) August 29, 2020

For his friends and millions of fans, his absence from the screen is only eclipsed by his absence from our lives. All of us at Disney send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) August 29, 2020