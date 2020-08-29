Marvel Cinematic Universe Co-Stars & Hollywood Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman After His Tragic Passing
Following the shocking report of Chadwick Boseman's untimely passing last night, his Marvel Cinematic Universe family as well as Hollywood and the world in general have paid tribute to the incredible man.
Last night, the family of Chadwick Boseman tragically informed us that the beloved Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame actor had passed away at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.
As the world continues to process the devastating loss, his Marvel Cinematic Universe family has been paying tribute to their fallen co-star all over their respective social media outlets, remembering his unmeasurable contributions to cinema and the immense love he brought to their lives through his friendship.
“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend.," said Marvel Studios President and Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige in an official statement. "Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”
Denzel Washington, who shared a deep connection with the actor and once secretly paid for him to study acting at Oxford, shared the following statement, "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman."
Read the touching tributes below...
“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever
