Marvel's Ryan Meinerding Commemorates Late BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman With Stunning Artwork

Tributes are still pouring in for Chadwick Boseman following his tragic death over the weekend, and Marvel artist Ryan Meinerding has now commemorated the late Black Panther star with a stunning piece...

As the world continues the mourn the loss of Chadwick Boseman, Head of Visual Development for Marvel Studios Ryan Meinerding has designed a stunning new piece or artwork as a way of paying tribute to the late Black Panther star.

The art depicts Boseman as King T’Challa and his superhero alter-ego, with the ancestral plane visible across his chest. The image also spotlights the actor's inspiring 2018 Commencement speech at Howard University in 2018, which has been shared many time by fans over the past few days.

We recently found out that Boseman was determined to overcome his cancer and remained optimistic that he would return as T'Challa in Black Panther 2 right until the end, and this artwork captures his sense of hope and fighting spirit beautifully.

It was also revealed that Disney is currently "processing its grief and its focus at this stage is to pay tribute to Boseman and not on the making of a Black Panther sequel."

Whatever decisions are made in the wake of Boseman's death are going to be met with close scrutiny and inevitable backlash, but for now, it's a relief to hear that Disney is content to let him - and Black Panther - rest for a while and grieve along with the rest of us.