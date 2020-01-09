MCU Actors Pay Tribute To BLACK PANTHER's Chadwick Boseman In A Series Of Heartfelt Video Messages

On Sunday night, ABC aired a 20/20 special, Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King , and a fan has now uploaded the video messages actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe shared to honour the actor.

On Friday night, we learned that actor Chadwick Boseman had died after a four-year battle with cancer. Since then, the tributes have poured in from both his fellow Black Panther stars, countless Hollywood producers, filmmakers, and actors, and even the likes of former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Athletes have also paid their respects during recent sporting events.

Boseman's death has sent shockwaves across the entire world, and the hope now is that his legacy will be remembered in some way (there's even a petition to replace the Confederate monument in Anderson with a Chadwick Boseman memorial).

On Sunday night, ABC aired a 20/20 special, Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King, and it kicked off with Marvel Cinematic Universe stars like Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Winston Duke, and more all paying their respects to the actor.

If you live outside the U.S., then chances are you won't have been able to watch that, but one fan has now shared the video online. On Sunday, ABC also aired a commercial-free version of Black Panther, and that led to huge ratings for the network as people clearly wanted to relive the undeniable, incredible impact Boseman had on all our lives thanks to his unforgettable acting career.

There are also reports online that Boseman recorded lines for the animated What If? series coming to Disney+, and if that's the case, it will be there we see his final performance as T'Challa.

