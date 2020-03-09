One Of Chadwick Boseman's Final Acts Was Sending A Voice Note And BLACK PANTHER Toys To A Make-A-Wish Child

Black Panther producer Nate Moore has shared his final text with the late Chadwick Boseman, revealing that one of his final acts as the MCU's King was to help a Make-A-Wish child's dream come true...

PEOPLE has shared an excerpt from their special tribute issue for Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman with comments from the movie's producer - and Marvel Studios executive - Nate Moore. In that, he remembers his final interaction with the actor, and reveals that one of his last acts on Earth was doing work for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"It was during lockdown, and we worked together to get a young boy a voice note from T’Challa, as well as a package of toys – no easy feat when we weren’t allowed to leave our homes or go to the office," says Moore. "But Chad figured out how to make it work because he cared so intently, and in hindsight, so personally."

Moore also shared the final text message he received from Boseman before his death:

"It broke me, man. But we need to do that for them. People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease. If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment, and hopefully moments has he goes through the bags, then we made a difference in his life."

Moore went on to say that "hindsight will tell us that Chad felt that way because he too was battling a disease. But I don’t think that’s true. I think that’s just who he was as a man. A leader and a caregiver first, who accomplished both of those things as a performer and as a regular person."

The producer finished with a touching look back at the sort of man Boseman was. Acknowledging that he could be intimidating, he added: "Much has been said about his presence when he walked into a room. I’d argue that the intensity of his gaze was also unparalleled. Because as intense as his gaze was, his smile could light up the sky."

Boseman was a truly wonderful human being, and even as he battled cancer himself, he clearly still wanted to help those around him, and never forgot what his legacy as Black Panther meant to people.

Check out the cover for this tribute issue below:

