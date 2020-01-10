This Week's Marvel Comics Include Beautiful Chadwick Boseman Tributes From Ta-Nehisi Coates & Brian Stelfreeze

In this week's Marvel Comics, there's a special foreword from Black Panther comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, as well as a lovely piece of artwork by Brian Stelfreeze.

However, he has a personal connection to the late actor - who tragically died after a four-year battle with cancer - as they attended Howard University together and were good friends.

The lengthy tribute ends with a touching message: "We simply cannot afford to be without Chad. My recourse is inadequate, but it's all I have to make meaning of this tragedy. It is the idea of ancestry. It is the notion that when someone like Chad wields their weapons as fiercely as he once did, they are remembered. It is the idea that Chad's wisdom and power are still with us in ancestral form. It is the thought that just as Chad once walked into the City of the Dead and harnessed the energy of those who'd gone before him, so he too may be harnessed, by all those warriors to come."

In the comic books that went on sale earlier today, Coates' message to fans was accompanied by a beautiful piece of artwork by Brian Stelfreeze which you can check out below.

