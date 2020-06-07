BLACK WIDOW: Badass New Images Of Natasha Romanoff And Yelena Belova Revealed

Right now, Black Widow is still scheduled to arrive in theaters this November, and some new images from the Marvel Studios movie show Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova pulling off some badass poses...

While COVID-19 cases are quite clearly on the rise in the United States, the hope is that Black Widow will be released in theaters as planned this November. Ultimately, it seems we'll just have to wait and see on that front, but some preview pages from a magazine feature have found their way online today which put the spotlight on Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova.

As you can see, both of these Black Widows are pulling off some badass action poses, and if it's true that Natasha really is going to "pass the baton" to Yelena, then it's fair to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe just got an exciting new addition (the prevailing theory is that Yelena could find her way into the Thunderbolts, hence why she was M.I.A. in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame).

We'll have to wait and see on that front, of course, but the hype for Black Widow is slowly rebuilding, and it would be a crying shame if the Marvel Studios release does end up being delayed again.

As for Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Phase 4 does seem to be all about passing the mantle, so her becoming the new Black Widow following Scarlett Johansson's MCU departure does make sense.

Check out these latest stills from the movie in the Tweets below:

