BLACK WIDOW: Character Descriptions For Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Melina Vostokoff, And More

While we still don't know when Black Widow will arrive in theaters, we now have some intriguing new character descriptions for Natasha Romanoff, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, and Melina Vostokoff...

Unfortunately, it's impossible to say whether Black Widow is going to arrive in theaters as planned this November, but it's not looking good right now. Reliable sources are pointing to it being postponed, and the COVID-19 situation certainly isn't looking any better in many parts of the globe.

With theaters in New York and Los Angeles still closed and the UK on the verge of another lockdown, studios are understandably wary of sharing their latest releases (especially after Tenet's performance).

Regardless, we have some new Black Widow intel today courtesy of some character descriptions:

Natasha Romanoff

Separated from the now fractured Avengers, she faces the dark path that led her to become a spy and assassin and the events that took place afterwards. A little reluctantly, she reunites with an unlikely group of spies who are part of her past and share with her a fundamental part of her story, as well as the desire to prevent a lethal force from being triggered. However, her efforts are threatened by a deadly killer whose exceptional skill set is different from everything Natasha ever faced.

Yelena Belova

A product of the Red Room's ruthless training program, she keeps a secret history with Black Widow and is determined to solve it. When Yelena finds herself trapped in a world full of dangerous threats around every corner, her only chance of survival is perhaps through a fragile truce with the person she blames for a lifetime of torment: Natasha Romanoff.





Alexei/Red Guardian

The Red Room's response to Captain America is a super soldier and spy who lived a lifetime of triumphs during the Cold War. Alexei's years of espionage have been left behind, but he is still considered the ultimate hero. He loves to share his greatness with those around him, which these days includes the other inmates of the Russian prison where he resides. Deep down he feels guilty about his spy life, especially Natasha Romanoff, whom he met long before she became Black Widow.

Melina Vostokoff

She is a highly specialized spy agent who has gone through the Red Room training program four times. After several covert missions, one of which involved the young Natasha Romanoff, the Red Room recognized Melina's intelligence by making her one of its leading scientists. After decades of service, Melina has managed to distance herself from the Red Room, but when Natasha shows up, Melina will have to decide which side her loyalty is on.

There aren't too many spoilers here, but lots of intriguing intel about the Marvel Studios movie. Now, we just have to hope it won't be waiting until next year to spend time with these characters!

What do you guys think?