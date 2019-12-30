BLACK WIDOW Exclusive Look Set To Air During The National Championship On January 13
We're not sure if it'll be a full trailer or just a TV spot, but we will see some new footage from Marvel's Black Widow on January 13 during the National Championship on ESPN. Check out a brief teaser...
Some brand new footage from Marvel's Black Widow
is set to air on Monday, January 13 on ESPN during the National Championship game.
All we know is that it'll be an "exclusive look," which most likely means a TV spot and not a second trailer - although full trailers for Marvel movies have debuted during big games in the past.
ESPN released a brief teaser for the spot, but it seems to be made up of rearranged shots from the first trailer.
Possible new trailer or extended tv spot for Black Widow coming January 13th? from r/marvelstudios
What do you guys hope to see from this new look at the Black Widow
movie? Drop us a comment in the usual place, and check out some screenshots from the first trailer by clicking the view list button below.
