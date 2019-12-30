BLACK WIDOW Exclusive Look Set To Air During The National Championship On January 13

Some brand new footage from Marvel'sis set to air on Monday, January 13 on ESPN during the National Championship game.All we know is that it'll be an "exclusive look," which most likely means a TV spot and not a second trailer - although full trailers for Marvel movies have debuted during big games in the past.ESPN released a brief teaser for the spot, but it seems to be made up of rearranged shots from the first trailer.What do you guys hope to see from this new look at themovie? Drop us a comment in the usual place, and check out some screenshots from the first trailer by clicking the view list button below.