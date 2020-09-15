BLACK WIDOW Expected To Be Delayed In The Coming Days; SOUL Likely To Skip Theaters For Disney+ Debut

2020 just keeps getting worse. Variety is reporting that a Black Widow delay is imminent, as Disney starts to explore different options for the Marvel Studios movie. Soul, meanwhile, is likely heading to Disney+, skipping a theatrical release altogether and giving the streaming service more new content.
The "impending" Black Widow delay comes shortly after Warner Bros. moved Wonder Woman 1984 from early October to Christmas Day. Candyman was recently pushed into next year, and No Time to Die is now pretty much one of the last major winter blockbusters left standing.
70% of U.S. theaters have reopened their doors, but New York and Los Angeles remain closed, and Tenet proved that a lot of people clearly aren't ready to head back to their local multiplexes.
As the trade explains, "since the U.S. remains the biggest moviegoing market in the world, it is becoming increasingly difficult for studios to justify rolling out major blockbusters during the pandemic." The hope was that Black Widow might move to Disney+, but there's no mention of that in this report.
Reading between the lines, it sounds like Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Thor: Love and Thunder could also move if Black Widow is indeed pushed into 2021.
