BLACK WIDOW Funko Pops Offer A Unique New Look At Characters Like Taskmaster And Yelena Belova

Funko has revealed its upcoming range of Black Widow Pops, including characters like Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, and not one, not two, but THREE different versions of Taskmaster! Check them out here...





Interestingly, there are going to be three different versions of Taskmaster (Disney may be anticipating toys featuring the villain selling fast but not all fans are on board with the redesigned costume) and one of them seemingly provides some clues about his identity...or at least where he hails from.



These are all really cool and the marketing campaign for Black Widow is clearly beginning to heat up as we get closer to May. While it may be set between the events of



To check out these Black Widow Pops, all you guys need to do is hit the "View List" button below!







We recently caught sight of those mysterious red vials in the "Special Look" at Black Widow but what are they? Some believe those are Pym Particles (which seems doubtful) but many believe they're connected to the new stingers she will don in this movie.

Black Widow is fast approaching and that means we're finally getting to see some merchandise from Marvel Studios' first Phase 5 movie. Now, Funko has unveiled its range of Pop figures for this spinoff and these look set to be a must-have for fans of the character.Interestingly, there are going to be three different versions of Taskmaster (Disney may be anticipating toys featuring the villain selling fast but not all fans are on board with the redesigned costume) and one of them seemingly provides some clues about his identity...or at least where he hails from.These are all really cool and the marketing campaign for Black Widow is clearly beginning to heat up as we get closer to May. While it may be set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War , you have to believe it will go some way in setting up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that promises to make it a must-watch.To check out these Black Widow Pops, all you guys need to do is hit the "View List" button below!We recently caught sight of those mysterious red vials in the "Special Look" at Black Widow but what are they? Some believe those are Pym Particles (which seems doubtful) but many believe they're connected to the new stingers she will don in this movie.





Paying homage to the comic books, Marvel Studios has given Natasha her white costume and it looks pretty damn badass. Those weapons she's wielding also look pretty formidable and a lot different to what we've seen her use in the past.

Paying homage to the comic books, Marvel Studios has given Natasha her white costume and it looks pretty damn badass. Those weapons she's wielding also look pretty formidable and a lot different to what we've seen her use in the past.





Taskmaster's costume has certainly been controversial among fans but he's wielding both his classic sword and shield here and there are definitely some noteworthy nods to the source material in his live-action outfit.

Taskmaster's costume has certainly been controversial among fans but he's wielding both his classic sword and shield here and there are definitely some noteworthy nods to the source material in his live-action outfit.





This version of Taskmaster has his trademark hood down and is rocking a bow and arrow and when fans spotted that in the trailer, they weirdly jumped to the conclusion that it was Hawkeye beneath the mask (which literally makes zero sense).

This version of Taskmaster has his trademark hood down and is rocking a bow and arrow and when fans spotted that in the trailer, they weirdly jumped to the conclusion that it was Hawkeye beneath the mask (which literally makes zero sense).





All the signs are pointing to David Harbour's Red Guardian stealing the show in Black Widow and you have to hope that he will be a permanent addition to the MCU rather than a character who makes only a single appearance.

All the signs are pointing to David Harbour's Red Guardian stealing the show in Black Widow and you have to hope that he will be a permanent addition to the MCU rather than a character who makes only a single appearance.





Yelena Belova is a character with a lot of big screen potential and seeing her become the new Black Widow in this shared world could be a lot of fun moving forward, especially if she winds up joining the Thunderbolts.

Yelena Belova is a character with a lot of big screen potential and seeing her become the new Black Widow in this shared world could be a lot of fun moving forward, especially if she winds up joining the Thunderbolts.