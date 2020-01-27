BLACK WIDOW International Theater Standee Gives Us A New Look At Scarlett Johansson's Lethal Avenger

Although we're still a few months away from the release of Marvel's Black Widow
, new promo material for Natasha's first solo outing continues to find its way online.
This international theater standee for the movie was spotted in the wild and shared by our friends at MCU Direct. As you can see, it features the soon-to-be Avenger suited-up and ready for action with her trusty batons in hand. We also have some new promo art via the official tie-in magazine.
Check out the artwork below along with some preview pages from Marvel Comics' Black Widow prelude issue.
Cover
Like most of Marvel's prelude comics, this cover doesn't actually use an image from the movie it's supposed to be setting up. This shot of Natasha is from Captain America: Civil War.
Page #1
Here we see General Ross telling an unidentified Agent (Maria Hill, perhaps?) about Natasha's murky past and her eventual recruitment into the Red Room.
Page #2
Ross reveals that Romanoff was their star pupil, but ran into a few "setbacks." It looks like Widow came up against someone who was just a little better than she was. It'll be interesting to see if this mysterious character plays a role in the movie.
Page #3
TRACE THE BLACK WIDOW’S HISTORY IN THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE! From spy to Avenger, the enigmatic BLACK WIDOW has lived many secret lives. But how do these disparate episodes add up to the life of the heroic Avenger, and what is the thread that connects her past to her future? Get ready for MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK WIDOW solo film with this glimpse into the storied history of NATASHA ROMANOFF in this tale set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
Movie Special Cover #1
Movie Special Cover #2
