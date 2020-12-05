BLACK WIDOW Is Coming To UK Cinemas Sooner Than Expected This October

Over the weekend, the UK Government announced tentative plans for cinemas in England to re-open by July 4th. Strict social distancing measures will be necessary, but it means they'll be ready for movies like Tenet and Mulan. Looking slightly beyond that, though, there's good news for Black Widow.

According to Digital Spy, they have received official word from Disney that the Marvel Studios movie will arrive in the UK on October 28th, a good ten days before its November 6th debut in the US. Honestly, this isn't a major surprise as it's become the norm for films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It will, however, make spoilers very difficult to avoid, but that too has become standard.

Whether cinemas will be open by then (not just in the UK, but across the entire globe) is hard to say, as we don't know what's going to happen with COVID-19. Many places are risking a second peak by lifting certain restrictions, and that could be disastrous, especially as there's no sign of a vaccine and constant speculation that it will get worse in the Fall/Winter.

For now, all we can do is remain optimistic, and for UK-based fans of the MCU, it's time to start getting excited about seeing Black Widow that little bit sooner than everyone else...

Why Kevin Feige Didn't Want A Straightforward Origin Story