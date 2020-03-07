BLACK WIDOW: It Looks Like Another Trailer For The Delayed Marvel Movie Could Arrive Imminently

Had the world not gone crazy, we would have already seen Black Widow by now. Instead, it's coming to theaters this November, and it's looking like Marvel Studios is planning to release a new trailer...

The sudden emergence of COVID-19 has completely reshaped 2020, and for film fans, the ramifications of the pandemic have been huge. Theaters remain closed, with movies originally scheduled for July now slipping into August, and the list of delayed titles continues getting bigger and bigger.

Black Widow is one of the most high profile victims of the pandemic, with its release date shifted back from this past May to November (which was when we were supposed to be watching Eternals).

We've already had what appeared to be a final trailer for the Marvel Studios movie, but another has now been classified by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). It's set to be 2 minutes and 38 seconds long, so it will be a full-blown look at Black Widow, and not just a lengthy TV spot.

How much new footage Disney and Marvel Studios will want to show at this stage is hard to say, but another sneak peek is probably essential at this stage to remind moviegoers that Black Widow is on the way. As for when we'll get to see this, the fact it's been classified by the BBFC likely means it's coming our way any day now...unless it's being saved for when theaters re-open.

We'll have to wait and see, but expect to hear more on this soon.