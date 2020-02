BLACK WIDOW: It Sounds Like The Movie Will Indeed Feature Flashbacks With A Young Natasha Romanoff

In the video below, they explain that, "we're going back in time to when they were much younger. We have actors playing even younger than they are, the same characters."



That's pretty much confirmed flashback plans now, but it's still possible that they will only deal with the Fallen Avenger's time as an operative for the Red Room rather than the fateful day she crossed paths with Hawkeye for the first time (not to mention her unseen history with The Winter Soldier).



Stay tuned for more on Black Widow and check out the interview below:

The #Oscars-nominated hair and makeup team behind #Maleficent reveal how they worked with younger actors that were playing #BlackWidow in the upcoming Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/pyR9792APz — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

Check out the Black Widow Funko Pops

by clicking on the "Next" button below!

During last night's Red Carpet Show at the Oscars, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil makeup artists Paul Gooch and David White were asked about their work on Marvel's upcoming Black Widow movie.Up until now, there's been a lot of speculation about whether the spinoff - which is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War - will delve into Natasha Romanoff's past and her recruitment to S.H.I.E.L.D. Thus far, there's been no signs of that being the plan, but these two may have accidentally spilled the beans!We recently caught sight of those mysterious red vials in the "Special Look" at Black Widow but what are they? Some believe those are Pym Particles (which seems doubtful) but many believe they're connected to the new stingers she will don in this movie.