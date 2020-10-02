BLACK WIDOW: It Sounds Like The Movie Will Indeed Feature Flashbacks With A Young Natasha Romanoff

During last night's Red Carpet Show at the Oscars, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
makeup artists Paul Gooch and David White were asked about their work on Marvel's upcoming Black Widow
movie.
Up until now, there's been a lot of speculation about whether the spinoff - which is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War
and Avengers: Infinity War
- will delve into Natasha Romanoff's past and her recruitment to S.H.I.E.L.D. Thus far, there's been no signs of that being the plan, but these two may have accidentally spilled the beans!
In the video below, they explain that, "we're going back in time to when they were much younger. We have actors playing even younger than they are, the same characters."
That's pretty much confirmed flashback plans now, but it's still possible that they will only deal with the Fallen Avenger's time as an operative for the Red Room rather than the fateful day she crossed paths with Hawkeye for the first time (not to mention her unseen history with The Winter Soldier).
Stay tuned for more on Black Widow and check out the interview below:
Check out the Black Widow Funko Pops
by clicking on the "Next" button below!
We recently caught sight of those mysterious red vials in the "Special Look" at Black Widow but what are they? Some believe those are Pym Particles (which seems doubtful) but many believe they're connected to the new stingers she will don in this movie.
Paying homage to the comic books, Marvel Studios has given Natasha her white costume and it looks pretty damn badass. Those weapons she's wielding also look pretty formidable and a lot different to what we've seen her use in the past.
Taskmaster's costume has certainly been controversial among fans but he's wielding both his classic sword and shield here and there are definitely some noteworthy nods to the source material in his live-action outfit.
This version of Taskmaster has his trademark hood down and is rocking a bow and arrow and when fans spotted that in the trailer, they weirdly jumped to the conclusion that it was Hawkeye beneath the mask (which literally makes zero sense).
All the signs are pointing to David Harbour's Red Guardian stealing the show in Black Widow
and you have to hope that he will be a permanent addition to the MCU rather than a character who makes only a single appearance.
Yelena Belova is a character with a lot of big screen potential and seeing her become the new Black Widow in this shared world could be a lot of fun moving forward, especially if she winds up joining the Thunderbolts.
Now this is interesting. This version of Taskmaster comes with claws which seem similar in nature to the ones Black Panther uses. Could it be that the villain has based his fighting style on the King of Wakanda or that he is, in fact, Wakandan?
