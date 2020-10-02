BLACK WIDOW: It Sounds Like The Movie Will Indeed Feature Flashbacks With A Young Natasha Romanoff

Fans are anxious for the upcoming Black Widow movie to explore Natasha Romanoff's past but there's been no indication that will be the case in the trailers. However, we now have intel indicating otherwise!





Up until now, there's been a lot of speculation about whether the spinoff - which is set between the events of



In the video below, they explain that, "we're going back in time to when they were much younger. We have actors playing even younger than they are, the same characters."



That's pretty much confirmed flashback plans now, but it's still possible that they will only deal with the Fallen Avenger's time as an operative for the Red Room rather than the fateful day she crossed paths with Hawkeye for the first time (not to mention her unseen history with The Winter Soldier).



Stay tuned for more on Black Widow and check out the interview below: The #Oscars-nominated hair and makeup team behind #Maleficent reveal how they worked with younger actors that were playing #BlackWidow in the upcoming Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/pyR9792APz — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

We recently caught sight of those mysterious red vials in the "Special Look" at Black Widow but what are they? Some believe those are Pym Particles (which seems doubtful) but many believe they're connected to the new stingers she will don in this movie.

Paying homage to the comic books, Marvel Studios has given Natasha her white costume and it looks pretty damn badass. Those weapons she's wielding also look pretty formidable and a lot different to what we've seen her use in the past.

Taskmaster's costume has certainly been controversial among fans but he's wielding both his classic sword and shield here and there are definitely some noteworthy nods to the source material in his live-action outfit.

This version of Taskmaster has his trademark hood down and is rocking a bow and arrow and when fans spotted that in the trailer, they weirdly jumped to the conclusion that it was Hawkeye beneath the mask (which literally makes zero sense).

All the signs are pointing to David Harbour's Red Guardian stealing the show in Black Widow and you have to hope that he will be a permanent addition to the MCU rather than a character who makes only a single appearance.

Yelena Belova is a character with a lot of big screen potential and seeing her become the new Black Widow in this shared world could be a lot of fun moving forward, especially if she winds up joining the Thunderbolts.

