BLACK WIDOW: Latest Trailer Reportedly Includes Very Little In The Way Of New Footage

We recently learned that two new trailers for Black Widow have been classified by, and after one was reportedly shown in Canada this weekend, it doesn't sounds like we should expect many big reveals...

Last week, there was a lot of excitement surrounding the news that the BBFC had classified two trailers for the upcoming Black Widow movie. Seeing as it was delayed from this past May to November, it only made sense that Disney and Marvel Studios would have to restart the marketing campaign, but it doesn't sound like we should expect too much.

A Vancouver-based film critic says he saw one of these new sneak peeks at a Canadian movie theaters over the weekend, and that it included "some new Red Guardian fight scenes" and "footage fleshing out them as a 'family.'" That doesn't sound overly exciting, but one of the reasons fans love Marvel Studios is because they don't give everything away in the trailers.

Still, with the news cycle slow right now (particularly in regards to upcoming releases), anything would be appreciated, even if it's just a few new snippets of Black Widow we haven't seen before.

Time will tell whether these are going to be released online, but it seems likely. After all, not a lot of people will want to return to theaters to catch it on the big screen with everything going on right now.

Check out the brief description of this Black Widow trailer below:

