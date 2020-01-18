BLACK WIDOW LEGO Set And One Of The Coolest Marvel Legends Action Figures Yet Officially Revealed

The first LEGO set for Black Widow has been revealed but what, if anything, does it reveal about the movie? We also have a downright amazing action figure featuring Scarlett Johansson's titular hero...

you can check them out here if you missed them) and now a LEGO set and downright amazing Marvel Legends action figure have been unveiled as well showcasing the title character leaping into action.



Thanks to the former, we get to see some promo art of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff suited up and ready to action, while that Taskmaster minifgure might just be a must-have for LEGO fans.



As for that action figure, it comes with a huge number of accessories which don't reveal any fresh details about the spinoff but do give collectors the chance to put Black Widow in a number of poses!



To check out this new Black Widow merchandise, all you need to do is hit the "View List" button!







We know better than to trust LEGO sets to reveal plot details at this point but, well, that chopper is kind of cool! As you can see, the box also provides a look at some official promo art from the film.

Conspicuous by his absence is David Harbour's Red Guardian, a character you have to believe many fans would love to own as a minifgure. Perhaps that's coming somewhere down the line.

Hasbro's Marvel Legends action figures always tend to be pretty good but it's rare to see them come with this many accessories and something which can be used to get the character to strike any number of poses!

Black Widow's white costume comes straight out of the comic books and it's easy to see why Marvel Studios decided to give the hero a drastically different look in this movie after so many years of her wearing black!

There's no sign of those mysterious red vials that were spotted in the recent "Special Look" which many fans are convinced could be Pym Particles (we're pretty sure that they're related to her stingers somehow).

