BLACK WIDOW Moves To Summer 2021 Prompting Major Marvel Phase 4 Release Date Shift

We knew it was only a matter of time, and now Disney has officially announced the bad news that Marvel's Black Widow has moved from Nov. 6 to May 7, 2021, spurring major Phase 4 release date changes...

Black Widow being pushed back again seemed like an inevitability after the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the U.S., and Disney has now officially announced that Natasha Romanoff's first (and last) solo adventure has moved from November 6 of this year to May 7, 2021.

This means Black Widow will now open more than a full year after it was originally scheduled to hit theatres (May 1, 2020).

Unfortunately, this also means major changes to the rest of Marvel's Phase 4 slate for 2021, with Eternals moving from February 12, 2021 all the way to November 5, 2021; and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings jumping from May 7, 2021 to July 9, 2021.

Marvel had an untitled project set for Shang-Chi's new date, so that's been taken off the calendar altogether for the time being.

The King’s Man has now moved up from its original Feb. 26 date to take the Feb. 12 spot vacated by Eternals, but Pixar’s Soul is currently sticking to its Nov. 20 release and will go up against MGM’s No Time to Die.

While expected, this still very disappointing, and 2020 will now mark the first year without an MCU movie on the big screen since 2009.