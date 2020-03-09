BLACK WIDOW: Natasha Romanoff Faces Taskmaster In New Still; Scarlett Johansson Discusses Movie's Relevance

A new image from Black Widow has been released showing a tense confrontation between Natasha Romanoff and the evil Taskmaster, while Scarlett Johansson explains the movie's relevance in the #MeToo era...

Black Widow is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters this November, though many fans are hoping it could follow Mulan by hitting Disney+ for $29.99 (a much safer option, all things considered).

Talking in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, star Scarlett Johansson shared her thoughts on some of the Marvel Studios movie's feminist themes.

"I think this film in particular is very much reflective of what’s going on in regards to the Time’s Up movement and the #MeToo movement."

"It would be such a miss if we didn’t address that stuff, if this film didn’t take that head-on. I think, particularly for Cate, it was so important for her to make a movie about women who are helping other women, who lift other women up out of a very difficulty situation. Someone asked me if Natasha was a feminist. Of course she is, it’s obvious. It’s kinda an asinine question."

With these comments come a brand new still from Black Widow. As you can see below, the image features a tense confrontation between Natasha Romanoff and the villainous Taskmaster. The movie's marketing campaign has stalled as a result of COVID-19, but is expected to pick up again over the coming weeks (the "new" trailer playing in theaters right now isn't actually new, though).

