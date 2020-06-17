BLACK WIDOW: NBA Players Will Reportedly Get To See The Marvel Movie Early

This doesn't really benefit frustrated fans who have been waiting to see Black Widow since May, but NBA players are going to be given the opportunity to see the film sooner than its November release date!

Recently, Disney reached a deal with the NBA to allow them to finish the season at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World, Orlando. It's a clever move as this benefits both the theme park and the NBA, though players will have to stay in the Disney World area throughout the rest of the season (which is likely to begin on July 31).

There's a bonus for those players, though, as they will reportedly be able to attend screenings of upcoming Disney films, including Black Widow, while taking part in the rest of the season.

Both the players and their families will be able to take advantage of these amenities, and it obviously serves as an incentive for these NBA stars to sequester themselves in Disney World for the duration of the season. It could mean reactions from the film are shared online too, giving fans a hint of what to expect from the film when it's released this November.

For now, the marketing campaign has been put on hold for Black Widow, so it's been a while since any new details, stills, or footage from the Marvel Studios film has been released.

