BLACK WIDOW: Please Allow Her To Reintroduce Herself In A Killer New Big Game Spot & Character Posters

Marvel Studios made their presence known tonight with the debut of a killer new Big Game spot for Cate Shortland's Black Widow , which will star Academy Award-nominee Scarlett Johansson in the title role.

The long-awaited standalone feature will see 2x Academy Award-nominee Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame) reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff and introduce several new characters into the greater MCU, including, but not limited to, Academy Award-nominee Florence Pugh (Little Women) as Yelena Belova, 2x Primetime Emmy-nominee David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian and Academy Award-winner Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) as Melina Vostokoff.



Plus, along with the new spot, they've also released four awesome character posters, spotlighting the principal cast of super spies.





Despite making the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame last year, Scarlett Johansson is back as Natasha Romanoff in this long overdue standalone feature, which will fill in some blanks in the fan-favorite Avenger's checkered history.

Hot on the heels of her Academy Award nomination for Little Women, Florence Pugh has signed on for her biggest role to date, starring as Yelena Belova, who may or may not ultimately be Natasha's successor in the present day Marvel Cinematic Unvierse.

It's been nearly two decades since Academy Award-winner Rachel Weisz tangoed with The Mummy, but she's (finally!) back in the world of action movies as one of the original Black Widows Melina Vostokoff.

While Hellboy may not have worked out, David Harbour will reenter the superhero realm as the Red Guardian. Not much is known about his past, but the trailers have teased some sort of prison break as well as a showdown with Taskmaster, so gear up for some superhero goodness.

