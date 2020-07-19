BLACK WIDOW Promo Art Reveals Plenty Of Badass New Shots Of Scarlett Johansson's Super Spy

Black Widow is currently set to arrive in theaters this November, and some new merchandise hitting various retailers offers a fresh look at Scarlett Johansson's fallen Avenger in the Infinity War prequel.

Originally set to be released back in May, Black Widow is now coming our way this November (on the day we were supposed to be watching Eternals, a movie we haven't seen anything official from at this stage). There are lots of reports about theaters not reopening this side of next summer, but nothing has been confirmed, and Tenet still has that - somewhat optimistic? - August release date.

We can only hope that we do get to see Black Widow this side of Christmas, but with that current release date fast approaching, some new promo art has surfaced courtesy of listings on Hot Topic.

While the pause button has definitely been hit on the movie's marketing campaign, it is good to see stuff like this out there, and is something for fans to get excited about as they eagerly await Black Widow's release. Should theaters remain shut, it's possible it could debut on Disney+, but also highly unlikely given how much money Disney would ultimately lose.

Recently, we heard that two new trailers had been classified, but it was later reported that they're only being shown in theaters, and that they feature little in the way of new footage. Still, we're bound to see new content from Black Widow at some point, even if Marvel Studios is skipping [email protected]

Check out the artwork below:

