BLACK WIDOW: Red Guardian Actor David Harbour Comments On The Movie's Latest Release Date Delay

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios postponed Black Widow again, and now star David Harbour - who plays Red Guardian in the movie - has opened up about that after previously supporting a Digital release...

Black Widow will now arrive in theaters on May 7, 2021, an entire year after it was supposed to arrive on the big screen. We have the COVID-19 pandemic to thank for that, of course, and any hopes of the Marvel Studios movie debuting on PVOD or Disney+ have gone out of the window.

Someone who previously supported that idea is Red Guardian actor David Harbour. Now, though, he's commented on the delay, and hopes fans can be patient when it comes to Black Widow's release.

"Sorry," he says. "You’re gonna have to wait [until] May 2021 before you can pop a straw [through] my helmeted head and sip your Diet Coke, and marvel (get it, get it) at how the RG packs his whole overly fleshy self into that super suit." There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding Harbour's MCU debut, but he's right that we're now just going to have to wait.

Theres a lot of speculation online that Mulan may not have performed as well as expected on Disney+'s "Premier Access" service, so that likely explains why Black Widow isn't now following suit.

Check out Harbour's post below:

