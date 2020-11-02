BLACK WIDOW: Scarlett Johansson Eyes Her Target On A New Fan-Made Poster
The first - and, barring some very surprising plot developments, last - solo outing for Black Widow is set to hit theaters this May, and Marvel Studios will soon begin to ramp up promotion ahead of the anticipated final trailer.
A new international poster for Marvel Studios' upcoming Black Widow movie has been released, and it features Scarlett Johnansson's Natasha Romanoff keeping a close eye on her latest target. Check it out...
For now, we have a new international poster for the movie featuring Scarlett Johansson as the titular hero, who started out as a highly proficient Red Room assassin.
The one-sheet actually pays homage to the first issue of Nathan Edmondson's Black Widow solo comic from 2014, which kicked off the "Finely Woven Thread" arc.
UPDATE: It's been brought to our attention that this is actually a fan-made effort, as it reuses an older image from Avengers: Endgame.
"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.
Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020." --Marvel Studios."
Black Widow also stars O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Olivier Richters. The movie hits theaters on May 1st. Check out the recent extended teaser below, and let us know if you're looking forward to the movie in the comments.
