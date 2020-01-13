BLACK WIDOW: Scarlett Johansson Squares Off With Taskmaster In A Badass New Extended Trailer
Ahead of the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship getting underway tonight, Marvel Studios shared a brand new special look at Cate Shortland's Black Widow, the first entry in Phase 4 of their blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Hot off their three combined Oscar nominations this morning, Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh have some unfinished business to settle, and now Marvel Studios has shared a killer new special look.
The long-awaited standalone feature will see 2x Academy Award-nominee Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame) reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff and introduce several new characters into the greater MCU, including, but not limited to, Academy Award-nominee Florence Pugh (Little Women) as Yelena Belova, 2x Primetime Emmy-nominee David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian and Academy Award-winner Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) as Melina Vostokoff.
The new trailer offers plenty of fresh footage as Natasha reunites with her family and sets out to settle some unfinished business, while also working to take down the mysterious Taskmaster.
In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.
Black Widow features:
Director: Cate Shortland
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow
Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow
David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian
Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff/Black Widow
O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason
William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross
Ray Winstone in an undisclosed role
Olivier Richters in an undisclosed role
TBD as Taskmaster
Black Widow hits theaters May 1
