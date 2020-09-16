BLACK WIDOW Star Florence Pugh Says The Movie Is "About The Abuse Of Women"

To accompany those Black Widow promo stills, Total Film has posted a new interview with Florence Pugh, and the Yelena Belova actress shared some intriguing new details about Marvel Studios' latest...

Black Widow's release date delays (and we may soon see another one) means we've been able to hear quite a lot from the cast of the Marvel movie these past few months, and while a bit of repetition is inevitable as the stars are asked the same questions over and over, Florence Pugh has now shared some intriguing new details.

While being interview by Total Film, Pugh said she was surprised at how far director Cate Shortland "went with it," while teasing a much darker tone than the usual MCU fare.

“This film is about the abuse of women. It’s about how they get involuntary hysterectomies by the age of eight. It’s about girls who are stolen from around the world. It’s so painful, and it’s so important."

“Part of the excitement for me is that women and girls from around the world are going to see this, and are going to see an abuse story that really was challenged by its own victims. For a Marvel film to be reaching all of those levels, it is so exciting. The best thing about that is, it’s not layered with this colour of grey. You’ll see these women strive and be strong, and they’re assassins – and yet they still need to discuss how they were abused. It’s an incredibly powerful piece.”

It's difficult to imagine Marvel allowing one of their movies to dwell on this type of subject matter to too great an extent, but it certainly sounds like Black Widow is going to touch on some important themes in a more serious manner than we're used to seeing in a superhero adventure.

Black Widow is still scheduled to hit theatres this November, but we are expecting an official announcement regarding another release delay any day now.