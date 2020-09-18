BLACK WIDOW Star Florence Pugh Teases Her Future In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova in Black Widow , and in a new interview, the actress has teased a future for the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond this introduction. Read on for details...

Black Widow is supposed to arrive in theaters on November 6th, but with reliable sources indicating that a delay is incoming, it's looking increasingly unlikely that will actually happen. Whether a Disney+ release is on the table is unclear, and it may boil down to how well Mulan performed earlier this month.

There's certainly a lot of excitement surrounding the Marvel Studios movie, and the belief among fans is that this adventure - set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War - will set the stage for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a new "Black Widow." That would be Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, and after Avengers: Endgame, she could easily pick up where Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff left off.

The question is, does Yelena have a future in this shared world after Black Widow?

"If you get asked to be in a Marvel film, and it was so thrilling and fun and exciting to be in, then of course, your head goes: ‘Oh my God. If this is what it’s like, then what else is next?'" the British actress tells Games Radar. "If that happens and I am lucky enough that people appreciate my character, that’s an exciting road to go on. I would be silly to not be excited by it. I think that being part of the Marvel club is a great honour. But we’ll just see if people like Yelena first."

As you might expect, Pugh is choosing her words carefully here, but it definitely doesn't sound like this movie closes the door on Yelena returning in some way. Many fans are convinced she will be part of the Thunderbolts, but the introduction of that team very much remains a rumour for the time being.

Are you hoping to see more of this new "Black Widow"?