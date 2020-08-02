BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Rocks Another New Haircut As Reshoots For The Movie Continue

Reshoots are currently taking place for Black Widow and actress Scarlett Johansson has been spotted on set rocking what looks like another new haircut as the fallen Avenger. Check out the photos here...





Of course, this movie will take place quite some time before Natasha Romanoff made the ultimate sacrifice in



These photos aren't overly revealing but we do get to see Johansson rocking a new, braided haircut as she drives around in an Audi. No other cast members were spotted so your guess is as good as ours when it comes to how all this will fit into the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's already been confirmed that Black Widow is staying dead, though, so don't bank on this being the present day post-credits scene where the hero makes some sort of unexpected return!



Instead, the prevailing theory is that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova could become the new Black Widow after inheriting the mantle from her "sister" during the course of this adventure. That could be something Marvel Studios chooses to save for a sequel set after



Check out the photos by following the link in the Tweet below:



Scarlett Johansson sports braided hairdo doing reshoots on Black Widow https://t.co/x0vGJzgblc via @DailyMailCeleb — ladykate (@ladyckate) February 8, 2020

Hit the "Next" button to take a look through some

recently revealed Black Widow merchandise!





We know better than to trust LEGO sets to reveal plot details at this point but, well, that chopper is kind of cool! As you can see, the box also provides a look at some official promo art from the film.

As is customary for any major blockbuster these days, Black Widow is currently undergoing reshoots. Now, thanks to Mail Online , we have a new look at Scarlett Johansson as the Fallen Avenger.Of course, this movie will take place quite some time before Natasha Romanoff made the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame as it fills in the gaps of both her past and what she was up to following the events of Captain America: Civil War (which saw her go on the run from the government).These photos aren't overly revealing but we do get to see Johansson rocking a new, braided haircut as she drives around in an Audi. No other cast members were spotted so your guess is as good as ours when it comes to how all this will fit into the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's already been confirmed that Black Widow is staying dead, though, so don't bank on this being the present day post-credits scene where the hero makes some sort of unexpected return!Instead, the prevailing theory is that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova could become the new Black Widow after inheriting the mantle from her "sister" during the course of this adventure. That could be something Marvel Studios chooses to save for a sequel set after Avengers: Infinity War , though!Check out the photos by following the link in the Tweet below:We know better than to trust LEGO sets to reveal plot details at this point but, well, that chopper is kind of cool! As you can see, the box also provides a look at some official promo art from the film.



Conspicuous by his absence is David Harbour's Red Guardian, a character you have to believe many fans would love to own as a minifgure. Perhaps that's coming somewhere down the line.

Conspicuous by his absence is David Harbour's Red Guardian, a character you have to believe many fans would love to own as a minifgure. Perhaps that's coming somewhere down the line.





Hasbro's Marvel Legends action figures always tend to be pretty good but it's rare to see them come with this many accessories and something which can be used to get the character to strike any number of poses!

Hasbro's Marvel Legends action figures always tend to be pretty good but it's rare to see them come with this many accessories and something which can be used to get the character to strike any number of poses!





Black Widow's white costume comes straight out of the comic books and it's easy to see why Marvel Studios decided to give the hero a drastically different look in this movie after so many years of her wearing black!

Black Widow's white costume comes straight out of the comic books and it's easy to see why Marvel Studios decided to give the hero a drastically different look in this movie after so many years of her wearing black!





There's no sign of those mysterious red vials that were spotted in the recent "Special Look" which many fans are convinced could be Pym Particles (we're pretty sure that they're related to her stingers somehow).

There's no sign of those mysterious red vials that were spotted in the recent "Special Look" which many fans are convinced could be Pym Particles (we're pretty sure that they're related to her stingers somehow).