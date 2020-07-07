BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Says The Movie Isn't Based On "One Specific Comic Or Storyline"

Scarlett Johansson has addressed how much Black Widow adheres to the source material, while Florence Pugh gives some insight into where we pick up with Yelena Belova when she's introduced in the movie...

Amazon.com (via The Direct) has shared some preview pages from an upcoming Black Widow magazine, and those feature comments from both Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. The former was asked about deciding on the tone of the movie, and explained that it doesn't necessarily borrow from any one specific comic book in order to tell Natasha Romanoff 's story here.

"There wasn't one specific comic or storyline that we really wanted to adapt," the actress explains. "Black Widow as a character has thousands of different storylines over the years, so, it wasn't obvious what we were going to do. It had to feel like it was a continuation of something that we'd already started, and that we were scratching away at."

Like many Marvel Studios movies, it seems as if Black Widow will just take inspiration from the comic book in general, though the MCU's Yelena Belova does seems to be more hero than villain.

"When she meets Scarlett's character, Natasha, Yelena is kind of rediscovering who she is after being in the Red Room for so long," Pugh explained when asked where we find her character in the movie. "So together they realize that they're both suffering in very similar ways. There is a lovely and unique friendship between the two of them because they are ultimately long-lost sisters."

With any luck, we'll get to see Black Widow in theaters this November because even though it's set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, it does seem as if it will probably set the stage for the future of this shared world, particularly with Belova's Black Widow.

Stay tuned for updates.