BLACK WIDOW Stills Reveal A Fresh Look At Florence Pugh's Badass Spy Yelena Belova

A handful of new Black Widow stills have surfaced online, revealing a fresh look at Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in the upcoming Marvel Studios film alongside Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff...

In a non-coronavirus (COVID-19) world, Black Widow likely would have been arriving on Blu-ray and Disney+ right around now following its original May release. Unfortunately, the pandemic changed everything, and the Marvel Studios film has taken the date originally planned for Eternals on November 6.

The film's marketing campaign slowly seems to be gaining traction, however, with a feature in the new issue of Empire Magazine. Some stills from the mag have now been shared online with the spotlight on Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, a character it's widely believed will end up becoming the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Black Widow in the aftermath of this highly anticipated spinoff film.

We still don't know where she was during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but that could be explained if Yelena is captured by General "Thunderbolt" Ross and forced to be his Black Widow in the MCU's iteration of the Thunderbolts.

That's pure speculation at the moment, but it does feel like a natural progression to take the character in as making Belova a one-and-done would be a tremendous waste on Marvel's part.

