BLACK WIDOW Total Film Cover Gives Us A New Look At The Heroes & Villains Of Marvel Studios' Latest

Total Film magazine has revealed this month's subscriber cover, and it gives us a stylish new look at Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow alongside her supporting heroes and villains. Check it out...

Black Widow is currently still on track to hit theatres this November, but with Warner Bros. recently deciding to err on the side of caution and move Wonder Woman 1984 from October to December 25, there are "whispers" that Marvel Studios will ultimately be forced to follow suit and shift Natasha Romanoff's solo adventure to later in the year - or maybe even 2021.

An official announcement might well be just around the corner, but for the time being, marketing continues. Now, we have a new look at the movie's main characters thanks to Total Film's latest subscriber cover.

The stylish image is dominated by Scarlett Johansson's Fallen Avenger, and also features Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and the villainous Taskmasker.

"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Black Widow also stars O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Olivier Richters. Do you guys plan on checking this out when it does finally hit theatres? Let us know in the comments.