MARVEL'S BLACK WIDOW: BAD BLOOD To Hit Serial Box In Reading And Audiobook Formats This Month

Natasha Romanoff is taking her most personal battle yet to Serial Box. Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood is premiering this month in both audiobook and reading formats. Read on to check out the full details!

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are well aware that the next movie to release is Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson and David Harbour. While it was initially scheduled for a release date two weeks from now, the film was recently pushed back to November.

Luckily for fans, the wait for more Natasha Romanoff adventures doesn't have to last until the film's premiere. Thanks to an upcoming Serial Box exclusive series called Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood, those aching for another Widow story will be able to scratch that itch beginning this month.

The first two episodes will be launching later this month, followed by regular weekly installments. There will be 14 episodes in total. The audiobook platform is narrated by Sarah Natochenny (Ash from Pokemon) and is the second of the series following Marvel'sThor Metal Gods. It precedes the intended third series, however, titled Marvel's Jessica Jones: Playing With Fire.

The Black Widow has been targeted. When Natasha Romanoff wakes up from a night she can’t remember, the mission gets personal. As the Widow seeks revenge, old friends come into play, buried history comes to light, and she begins to realize that the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

The first two episodes of Marvel’s Black Widow: Bad Blood will launch on Tuesday, April 28th for $9.99. Episodes will be available exclusively on the Google Play and Apple App Store Serial Box apps, and through the Serial Box website.

What are your thoughts on Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood? Do you think you'll be checking out either audiobook or reading formats? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check out the synopsis for the new series below!