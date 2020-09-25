National Association Of Theater Owners VP Relieved BLACK WIDOW And Other Marvel Movies Not Heading To Disney+

Despite fans hoping that Black Widow might head to Disney+ this Winter, it's been pushed to next year, and that's something the National Association of Theater Owners are grateful for during COVID-19...

The hope among fans was that Black Widow might be released on Disney+ this November, following in the footsteps of Mulan. Instead, it's been decided that the Marvel Studios movie will arrive in theaters next May, and that's news which has pleased Patrick Corcoran, the Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of NATO (National Association of Theater Owners).

With COVID-19 cases rapidly on the rise, it seems inevitable that theaters will close again before the year is over. While Corcoran is disappointed Disney didn't decide to release Black Widow in November as planned, he's just glad it's sitll destined for a big screen debut.

"We need big movies," he started. "We’d hoped that Disney would hold on, but studios have to make their decisions based on their marketing spend and their marketing plan. If they aren’t certain that theaters will be open, they’re going to delay. We’re gratified that they’re moving and not going to Disney+. That’s kind of an important statement."

As Corcoran later explained, if theaters are going to survive, they need big movies. "[Until] we get some of that certainty, we may be seeing theaters close back down again because it’s really tough, if you don’t have new movies coming in, to keep the lights on. To keep paying people. You lose money being closed, but you may end up losing more money if you can’t get audiences in and you’re open."

There's no getting around the fact that theaters face an uncertain future, and if they don't survive the coming months, then studios like Disney will have to find a new approach to releasing blockbusters.

Do you think it's the right move to keep Black Widow in theaters?