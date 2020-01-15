New BLACK WIDOW Synopsis Finds Scarlett Johansson's Lethal Avenger Confronting Her Past
On the heels of a new "special look" at Black Widow, Marvel has released an updated synopsis for Natasha's long-awaited solo adventure.
In addition to a new Eternals synopsis, Marvel Studios has released an updated logline for the upcoming Black Widow movie, which reveals a little more about the plot and what Natasha will be facing...
Unlike last night's new Eternals logline, this doesn't really reveal any new details about the plot, but it does confirm that Scarlett Johansson's former assassin will be forced to confront the "red in her ledger" as she deals with some sort of conspiracy with ties to her past. It also sounds like the "force" pursuing her (Taskmaster, presumably) may have personal reasons for wanting to take her out.
"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.
Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020." --Marvel Studios."
Black Widow also stars O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Olivier Richters. The movie hits theaters on May 1st. Check out the extended teaser below, and let us know if you're looking forward to the movie in the comments.
