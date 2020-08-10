RUMOR MILL: BLACK WIDOW May Include An Expected Cameo Appearance From Another Avenger

There's been speculation about Black Widow featuring a cameo appearance from a certain Avenger for a while now, and a new rumour seemingly confirms that. Find out more details on that after the jump...

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

Amit Chaudhari has previously shared a lot of reliable information from movies after working on their localisation process (translating the content on screen for international audiences), and he's back with a possible Black Widow scoop. However, it's unlikely to surprise you too much!

Despite the fact the Marvel Studios release takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, there have been rumblings for a while about the movie taking us to Budapest. First mentioned in The Avengers, the day Hawkeye recruited Black Widow to S.H.I.E.L.D. was also referenced in Avengers: Endgame, so it now seems like a given.

It seems the plan is for Hawkeye's cameo to be a surprise, and it's likely Black Widow will kick off with his appearance. Chaudhari would later add that he's unsure whether we'll also see Tony Stark. That's been rumoured for a while, but if Robert Downey Jr. does appear, it's likely to be in archive footage.

Do you think we'll see Hawkeye in Black Widow?

